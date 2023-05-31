14-year-old boy arrested for carrying loaded gun in Roxbury, police say

A teenage boy was arrested early Monday morning on gun charges in Roxbury.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged with delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of a firearm, and delinquent to wit; unlawful possession of ammunition.

Officers responding to the area of 55 Malcolm X Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. for a shot spotter activation were alerted to two suspects who had fled the scene, according to Boston Police. Law enforcement officials caught up with both suspects after canvassing the area and began speaking with them.

During the conversation, officers subdued one of the suspects who they say was reaching for his waistband. Police allegedly found a loaded H&R Model 949 with four rounds in the chamber on the 14-year-old suspect.

The teenager was arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

