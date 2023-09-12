14-year-old boy arrested, charged in Peoria shooting that killed 17-year-old

PEORIA — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dahvie P. Brown-Bay on Aug. 22.

Brown-Bay was shot in Peoria's East Bluff neighborhood, near Glen Oak Community Learning Center, at about 7:52 p.m. Aug. 22.

Peoria police responded to the intersection of Kansas and Wisconsin on a Shot Spotter alert of four rounds fired, according to a news release issued by the Peoria Police Department. When they arrived, officers found Brown-Bay suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Peoria police officers arrested the 14-year-old suspect Sept. 11. He was transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Center.

