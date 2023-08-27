14-year-old boy arrested with firearm in Hyde Park

A 14-year-old has been arrested in Hyde Park with a firearm on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were conducting a missing person investigation in the area of 6 Alwin Street and learned that the person also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

According to police, officers observed the boy getting into a vehicle with another individual and leaving the area. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

Authorities say they recovered a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 Rifle with 15 rounds in the magazine.

The 14-year-old is facing multiple firearm charges and is expected to be arragined in Boston Juvenile Court.

The other occupants of the vehicle were promptly released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

