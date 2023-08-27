14-year-old boy arrested with firearm in Hyde Park
A 14-year-old has been arrested in Hyde Park with a firearm on Friday afternoon.
Police say they were conducting a missing person investigation in the area of 6 Alwin Street and learned that the person also has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
According to police, officers observed the boy getting into a vehicle with another individual and leaving the area. Officers initiated a traffic stop.
Authorities say they recovered a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 Rifle with 15 rounds in the magazine.
The 14-year-old is facing multiple firearm charges and is expected to be arragined in Boston Juvenile Court.
The other occupants of the vehicle were promptly released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW