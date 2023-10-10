14-year-old boy arrested after leading Fond du Lac County deputies on chase in stolen vehicle

FOND DU LAC — A 14-year-old boy is suspected of stealing a vehicle and leading Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputies on a chase Monday.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, at around noon Monday, the department was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when a deputy located the vehicle traveling through the village of Campbellsport. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated away from them.

The pursuit then traveled south on County V from the village of Campbellsport for 2.3 miles when the deputies stopped the pursuit because of the known age of the driver and his identity.

Deputies were later provided information about the direction of travel of the stolen vehicle and followed the route, locating areas where the stolen vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a stop sign and mailbox, the news release said.

Fatal Green Lake crash: 17-year-old from Beaver Dam dies in Green Lake County crash

The driver was later found in the village of Kewaskum and the stolen vehicle was found north of the village in Washington County.

Kewaskum Police Department was requested to assist in locating the juvenile driver, and he was taken into custody and transported to Froedtert Medical Center in West Bend for precautionary measures, the sheriff’s office said.

Charges are being referred to juvenile authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: 14-year-old boy steals car, leads Fond du Lac County deputies on chase