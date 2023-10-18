14-year-old boy arrested after ramming police car with stolen car in Tukwila

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night after he rammed a marked patrol car with a stolen car, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers in an unmarked car spotted a stolen car in the 300 block of Strander Boulevard.

After a detective in a marked car laid out spike strips to stop the car, the driver rammed one of the patrol cars while attempting to escape.

Shortly after, the 14-year-old driver gave up and was taken into custody.

Tukwila police noted the arrest continues a recent trend of younger children committing crimes in stolen cars throughout the city.