14-year-old boy arrested in Ybor shooting now facing murder charges

The 14-year-old boy arrested on weapons charges last month in connection to an Ybor City shooting the weekend before Halloween now faces murder charges, police say.

Kadyn Michael Abney is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm in 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel’s death, as well as charges of attempted aggravated battery and attempted murder, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a news conference Wednesday night.

Bercaw was joined at police headquarters by Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez and the family of Harrison Boonstoppel.

“This defendant is a perfect example of why we must take a strong stance against juvenile gun violence in our community,” Lopez said. “He’s no stranger to the juvenile justice system, but he will no longer be treated like a juvenile.

“When you shoot and kill an innocent person, your age does not matter.”

Lopez said Abney currently has 11 pending juvenile cases related to aggravated assault, battery and grand larceny, among other things.

“He was 13 years old and younger when he committed these offenses and so, therefore, he stayed in juvenile court as a result of his age,” she said. “He will be charged as an adult and will be held responsible as an adult for the events in Ybor City.”

Police say shots were fired near the 1600 block of East Seventh Avenue in Ybor early the morning of Oct. 29 after an argument broke out between two groups. Two were killed and 16 injured in the incident.

Tips led investigators to Abney, who was taken into custody on Nov. 16 in Palm Beach County and charged with one felony count of being a minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask and one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm.

At the time of the shooting, police say two officers were notified of a disturbance at the intersection of 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, where they saw a boy, later identified as Abney, displaying a gun before leaving the scene.

Four muzzle flashes were seen coming from Abney’s gun in a video shared with police, Bercaw said Wednesday.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested Tyrell Phillips, 22. Phillips is charged with a single count of second-degree murder related to 14-year-old Elijah Wilson’s death. Neither he nor Abney is accused of shooting anyone else.

Bercaw said the new charges brought against Abney are a big step forward, but police are still looking for additional shooters and tips about multiple people of interest shown in a video released by police.

“Those tips helped us get to this point,” Bercaw said.

He asked that anyone with photos, videos or information regarding the shooting contact police through an online portal created to help with the ongoing investigation.