14-year-old boy assaulted at volleyball tournament by 42-year-old man, Ohio cops say

A man assaulted a 14-year-old boy at a volleyball tournament while making a comment about him being “raped,” Ohio police said.

Court records said Paul Thurman, 42, walked up to the teen, grabbed him inappropriately and said, “Do you want to get raped!”

Police said the assault happened Feb. 17 at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati during the Dayton Juniors Volleyball Club’s Presidents Cup, according to WLWT.

The boy then ran to his parents after shoving Thurman away, police said, according to WXIX.

McClatchy News reached out to the tournament hosts and did not receive an immediate response.

Thurman was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition. He is currently held at Hamilton County Jail on a $15,000 bond, records show.

Thurman’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Police say the man was identified using security camera footage, WXIX reported.

Thurman is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, records show.

Former priest accused of molesting 15-year-old girl with cancer while giving blessing

17-year-old finds mother shot dead in home with three kids present, Texas cops say

Man studying to be a priest is found with child pornography at seminary, Ohio cops say