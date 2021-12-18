14-year-old boy beaten for scooter, skateboard in East El Paso

Two teenage boys were robbed of their skateboard and scooter, and the El Paso Police Department is asking for help finding the suspects involved through the Crime of The Week.

On Dec. 11, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were at Turner Road and Dominican Street in East El Paso, and the pair noticed a black SUV following them.

When the two teens were at the 3500 block of Nolan Richardson Drive, two passengers from the vehicle confronted the victims. The suspects began to beat the 14-year old boy. They then took the skateboard and scooter from the victims.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

The vehicle driver is a man in his early 20's, has a heavy build, acne on his face and facial hair, possibly a tiny beard. The other two suspects are described as boys approximately 16 years old, with curly hair, wearing black hoodies.

The vehicle used by the suspects is described to be a black GMC Terrain or similar type SUV.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Police: Boy beaten for scooter, skateboard in East El Paso