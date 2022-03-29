14-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal parking lot shooting in NW Ocala

Ocala Police Department detectives have arrested a teenager and are looking for others in connection with the shooting death of a young man last week.

Detectives charged the 14-year-old boy on Monday in connection with the death of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough. They said the teen is not accused of being the triggerman; they referred to him as an accomplice.

He is charged with principal to murder. The Star-Banner is not naming the child because of his age.

Charged: A case of revenge? An arrest has been made in one of eight recent Ocala area shootings

A deadly night: Three people injured between 9 and 10 p.m. in NW Ocala shootings

Murder: Man shot and killed in NW Ocala parking lot; no arrests yet

The juvenile had a court hearing on Tuesday

Appearing by Zoom, the boy, presently being held at a juvenile facility, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning in front of Circuit Judge Stacy Youmans. The juvenile's grandmother, who the court was told was the minor's legal guardian, joined the hearing.

Circuit Judge Stacy Youmans

The judge asked about a lawyer. The boy requested and was granted a public defender. Youmans said there was probable cause for his arrest and ordered that he remain in secure detention until his next court date, currently scheduled for April.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video

According to the boy's arrest report, written by Detective Kyle Kern, officers on Friday were called to the 7 Days Food Store, 2002 NW First Ave., about a shooting. When police arrived, they found McCullough on the ground near the convenience store. McCullough was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and later died.

Store employees told Kern that they heard one shot and, when they went outside, saw the victim.

The detective reviewed video surveillance footage of the shooting. It showed a male, later identified as the teen, walking toward a sport utility vehicle and opening the back passenger door. The boy removed a backpack from the back passenger area.

Story continues

McCullough was seen confronting the boy and pushing him from the vehicle. The victim took the backpack and put it in the front passenger area.

7 Days Food Store

Three males came to the SUV and there was a confrontation between McCullough and one of the males, who then reached toward his waist and grabbed a gun.

This man had a gun in his right hand and began fighting with McCullough, according to the account included in the arrest report. The two began fighting and, during the scuffle, McCullough was shot.

After the shooting, a male is seen removing the backpack from the front of the SUV. The teen and a third person then run from the scene, police officials said.

Chevy Equinox seized from parking lot in shooting investigation on March 25

Two vehicles, one of them the SUV, were towed from the parking lot. A Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 handler and his dog searched woods behind the building for evidence.

The SUV, a Chevy Equinox, was searched by officers and items found in the vehicle were seized.

Witness interviews

Kern interviewed a witness who said he saw two groups arguing. The witness said he saw a male reach into his waistband area. The witness said the victim and the male tussled, and then he heard a pop.

Three individuals ran away from the parking lot, according to the witness.

Kern found another witness who saw the shooting. He said he was in the SUV with McCullough when two armed males went to the driver's side door.

He said two gunmen pulled on doors and pointed their firearms at McCullough, according to the report. There was an argument and, during the confrontation, a third person tried to take the backpack from the SUV.

The boy was identified as one of the people in the parking lot. Detectives felt they had probable cause for the boy's arrest.

A tribute to the victim

Officers said the boy was apprehended about 2 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Southwest 13th Avenue. He was taken into custody and then charged, police officials said.

Prosecutors said the teen's arrest constitutes a violation of the probation term he is currently serving in another case. He was previously arrested for three counts of burglary of a conveyance and resisting arrest without violence in 2019.

At this point, a decision has not been made on whether to charge the boy as an adult in the shooting death.

A framed picture of Jacorie McCullough

A memorial was created in front of the convenience store on Tuesday. The memorial has a framed picture of McCullough, red and white balloons, candles, flowers and a teddy bear. On the front of the picture are the words "Rest easy love Pearl," written in black. Resting next to the picture is a small cigar.

Several people who visited the store stopped, stared at the victim's picture and shook their heads in disbelief.

One man, who didn't want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said he knew McCullough for about a year.

A memorial has been set up in memory of Jacorie McCullough, who was shot and killed on March 25.

"He helped a lot of people, anyone who needed help, he would help them," the man said.

A store employee said he was regular customer who visited once or twice a week. The employee said McCullough would purchase items from the store and leave.

"He doesn't get in any trouble," she said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting can call Kern at (352) 369-700, Crime Stoppers at 368-7867, or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala, Florida boy, 14, charged with principal to murder in shooting