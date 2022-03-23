14-year-old boy faces arson and vehicle burglary charges in North Port

North Port firefighters respond to a car fire that was part of a rash of vehicle burglaries earlier this month. A 14-year-old boy was charged with six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of arson in connection with the incidents.

NORTH PORT – A 14-year-old boy was charged with six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of arson in connection with a spate of vehicle burglaries -- in which two of the cars were set on fire -- in early March, in and around the Jockey Club of North Port.

North Port Police detectives canvassed the area gathering evidence prior to charging the teen, whose name is not being released by the Herald-Tribune because he is a minor.

The teen, who lives less than a mile from the Jockey Club, was released to his parents' custody, pending the outcome of the case in the court system.

“This was a very dangerous situation,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a prepared statement. “Something could have gotten even more out of control.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our detectives and officers to get to the bottom of this before someone got hurt,” he added. “I hope the young man gets the help he needs.”

Police said one of the cars set on fire was a total loss. In all police investigated 16 vehicle burglaries of unlocked cars.

The victims declined to have their information released, as per Marsy’s law.

