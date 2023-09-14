14-year-old boy facing murder charge in shooting death of young woman in Lawrence, DA says

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a young woman in Lawrence last week, officials announced Thursday.

Jobe Santiago, of Lawrence, is slated to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 19-year-old Angie Aristy, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 Howard Street on Sept. 6 found Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound, Lawrence police said.

Aristy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Santiago was tracked down and arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Essex DA’s office, U.S. Marshals, and Lowell and Lawrence police.

A second juvenile has also been charged with assault with intent to rob in connection with Aristy’s death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

