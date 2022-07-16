14-year-old boy grazed by gunfire Friday night in Woodlawn neighborhood, police say

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire Friday night on the South Side in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the boy was walking down the street in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone who was walking toward him pulled out a handgun and fired shots, grazing his left abdomen, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.