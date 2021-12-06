14-year-old boy killed in Lynn Haven stabbing, Bay County teen suspect arrested

LYNN HAVEN — A teenager was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a fellow teen boy to death and injured another Sunday evening.

According to a Lynn Have Police Department Facebook post, the 15-year-old Callaway suspect was charged with an open count of murder and aggravated battery. His identity has been withheld because he is a juvenile.

A 14-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second victim was treated at one hospital, then flown to another for further care.

The post states that the incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. in Cain-Griffin Park and was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Panama City: Panama City using $40k grant to help restore destroyed tree canopy

More: Red tide finally gone from Bay County beaches after weeks of contamination

Patrol officers responded to a reported stabbing at the park and upon arrival, found the two victims suffering from stab wounds to the chest and torso. A description of the suspect was obtained from available witnesses and a search was started.

A Lynn Haven police officer soon spotted the suspect nearby but he quickly fled on foot. Officers and Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued to search the area and found the suspect hiding underneath a parked car, the post states.

The suspect was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, Bay Regional Detention Facility, where he will be held pending his first court appearance before a judge.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding the stabbings is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County Florida teenager killed in stabbing, teen suspect arrested