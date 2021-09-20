14-year-old boy killed near a family gathering at a Kendall park, police say

A 14-year-old boy who was with family at a Kendall park was shot and killed Sunday night, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say the tragedy happened around 7:08 p.m. at Sandpiper Park, 11100 SW 157th Ave. Moments after the boy told relatives he was meeting friends “steps away from their pavilion,” police say, his family heard gunfire.

No information was released on the possible shooter or shooters.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

