A 14-year-old Oxnard boy was shot and killed in the city's latest homicide on Monday night, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. along the 1300 block of South C Street in the Kamala Park neighborhood of the city.

Police found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds from an apparent shooting. He was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he died form his injuries, authorities said.

The victim's name remains withheld pending the notification of family by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

His death is at least the fifth criminal homicide in Oxnard this year. At least two other homicides are being investigated but it's not yet clear if they will be deemed criminal.

The shooting is under investigation by the Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. Anyone who may have photos or video recording of the incident can submit the media directly to police at the following link: https://oxnardpd.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/1300southcestreet.

Anyone who may have heard or seen any part of the shooting can call Detective Kay Boysan at 805-385-7645. The City of Oxnard is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in this homicide, according to police. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 14-year-old boy killed in Oxnard shooting