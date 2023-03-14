14-year-old boy killed, woman injured in overnight shooting in Brockton

A teenager is dead and a woman is injured after an overnight shooting in Brockton.

According to the Plymouth County DA, a little before 2 a.m., Brockton Police received a 911 call for a report of a shooting at 93 Tribou Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 14-year-old boy and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to Boston Medical Center where she is being treated.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

