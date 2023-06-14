14-year-old boy from Montgomery County charged in shooting of 2 teens in eastern Berks

Jun. 13—A 14-year-old boy from Montgomery County has been arrested in the weekend shooting of two teens in the Boyertown area, Berks County detectives announced Tuesday.

The suspect, a Perkiomenville resident who is being charged as a juvenile with two counts of attempted homicide and firearms offenses, was interviewed by investigators Monday in the presence of a lawyer and admitted to shooting the male victims, ages 17 and 15, from the Boyertown area, late Saturday night, according to detectives.

The victims were shot while walking along Route 562. Douglass Township police initially investigated, and county detectives later joined them.

A car pulled up to them, and someone from the vehicle fired shots, striking both of them, investigators said. The victims were taken to Reading Hospital by ambulance.

According to investigators:

The two victims had left a nearby house party not long before they were shot. They had been involved in a fight with several others at the party.

The Berks County Forensic Services Unit responded to the shooting and processed the scene. Investigators found two spent bullet casings along the road where the shootings occurred.

As a result of interviews with people at the party, a suspect was quickly identified. The youth admitted to investigators Monday that the shooting was in response to the altercation at the party.

He said he was provided a gun by a juvenile acquaintance but no longer had the weapon.

The defendant is being detained pending a hearing before county juvenile authorities.

In addition to two counts of attempted homicide, he was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, firearms offenses and related counts.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact county detectives at 610-478-7171 or Douglass police at 610-367-9474.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.