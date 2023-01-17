14-year-old boy murdered in Tacoma was waiting at bus stop before shooting, charges say

A teenager arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Tacoma was charged Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court.

William Isaac Kalama, 17, is accused of shooting the boy from a car he was allegedly driving Thursday on Portland Avenue East. According to charging documents, the victim was waiting at a bus stop with three other young people when Kalama opened fire, striking the boy and sending two of them running.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner, but news media and family members have identified him as Xaviar Siess. The boy’s stepfather told KING 5 that Siess was a bright young man who only wanted to help others.

The accused gunman was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court records, he was previously convicted in 2021 of second-degree robbery.

Kalama is to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to be prosecuted as an adult.

Charging documents don’t offer much information about a possible motive, but they provide a clearer picture of how the shooting occurred and what led Tacoma Police Department to identify Kalama as the gunman. The records show law enforcement used surveillance video from multiple businesses on Portland Avenue, vehicle records and an interview with a person described as the defendant’s girlfriend to zero in on Kalama.

The vehicle detectives believe Kalama was driving in the shooting was found parked in a residential neighborhood at East 35th and T streets, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause. It was a silver 2022 Honda Accord, and while a search warrant had not yet been executed, records state an expended shell casing, a rifle charging handle and a red bandanna were seen inside.

When he was arrested Monday, Kalama was found in possession of a .38-caliber handgun, according to the probable cause document. Investigators also allegedly found a .45-caliber handgun in his bedroom when a search warrant was served at his residence. Records state several .45-caliber shell casings were found near the shooting scene.