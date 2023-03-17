A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Mexico on Thursday for the drug-related killing of eight people, the federal Public Safety Department said.

The child, nicknamed “El Chapito,” allegedly opened fire on a family while they were enjoying a birthday party at their house, The Associated Press reported.

The post A 14-Year-Old Boy, Nicknamed ‘El Chapito,’ Arrested In Mexico For Allegedly Killing Eight people appeared first on Blavity.

Police also arrested a man who is accused of collaborating with the boy to carry out the attack the Jan.22 attack in the Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan, Global News reported. According to police, the boy and the man, who’s known as “El Ñoño,” arrived to the house on motorcycles and fired their weapons.

In addition to the eight that died, five adults and two children were wounded. Police said the attack was related to drug cartel activity.

On the same week where El Chapito and El Ñoño were arrested for murder, seven other people were indicted on drug charges.