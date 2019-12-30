14-year-old boy shot four times outside West Miami-Dade apartment complex

A 14-year-old boy was shot four times in the chest over the weekend in West Miami-Dade, according to Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

The shooting happened outside an apartment complex near Southwest Second Street and 108th Avenue either late Saturday or early Sunday, Carvalho told the Herald after being briefed by investigators. Details about the shooting are still unknown.

Miami-Dade police officials haven’t answered any questions about the shooting or the teen’s current medical condition. Officials have not responded to various emails sent by the Miami Herald on Sunday.

“Senseless overnight gun carnage claims another victim,” Carvalho said in a tweet early Sunday. “Beyond the prayers and thoughts this 14-year old teen needs as he lays in critical condition after being shot four times, we as a community need to muster up the resolve to end this terror.”

It’s still unclear if any arrests were made.