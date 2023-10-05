14-year-old boy shot and killed after argument in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say
Police say a teen is dead after being shot in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
DCPD said on Wednesday night, officers arrived to the 400 block of Meadowood Drive about a person shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police said he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators said an argument between several teenagers led up to the shooting.
Police said several people remained at the scene to speak with detectives.
TRENDING STORIES:
Community mourns beloved Cobb County high school band director who recently passed away
Grandfather accidentally shoots grandson, 12, while officiating a wedding
Cobb County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault, according to jail records
At this time, there is no other information.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: