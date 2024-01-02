14-year-old boy shot and killed at home in Burton on New Year’s Day: Sheriff’s Office

An unidentified teenage boy was murdered in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded after 9:30 p.m. Monday to a residence on Castle Rock Road, finding a 14-year-old inside the home with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Because he was a minor, officials at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office had not released the victim’s name as of noon on Tuesday.

The teen was playing video games inside the home when gunfire from an apparent drive-by shooting was heard, according to investigators. Two other people who were inside were not injured.

No suspects had been identified as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens. Police were unable to provide further details, she said, as deputies worked the crime scene late into the night and were still investigating Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1110.