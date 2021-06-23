14-year-old boy shot in St. Petersburg Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 917 8th Avenue South around 8:26 p.m., police said. The boy was shot inside the house and seriously injured, police said. He’s in stable condition.

Several others were inside the home at the time, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

