14-year-old boy stabbed to death in Waterbury; man charged with murder

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Waterbury on Wednesday, police say.

At 1:38 p.m. on Colonial Avenue, officers responded to a call about a youth having been stabbed in the chest. The boy was found and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died.

“Upon arrival responding patrol units were immediately able to identify the individual responsible for the assault and placed him under arrest. This party was identified as 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron of Waterbury,” the police news release states.

The boy and the man had had an argument, police say, during which Cintron allegedly stabbed the boy.

Cintron was charged with murder. He is being held on $3 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department’s detective bureau at (203) 574-6941.

