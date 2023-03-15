14-year-old boy stabs older teen in Manhattan charter school: police

A 14-year-old boy stabbed an older teen in the leg during a violent clash inside an Inwood high school classroom Wednesday, police said.

The 10:30 a.m. stabbing occurred a day after two shootings took place near Manhattan high schools, cops said.

Cops called to the Inwood Academy of Leadership Charter School on 10th Ave. near Post Ave. were told that the 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arguing when the younger teen pulled a knife and jammed it into his rival’s leg twice.

EMS took the older teen to Harlem Hospital, where he was treated and expected to survive.

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody without incident and the knife was recovered, police sources said.

Charges were pending.

The stabbing took place roughly 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy was shot outside Martin Luther King High School on the Upper West Side — the first of three gang-related Manhattan shootings in five hours near city schools.