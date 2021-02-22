14-year-old boy takes off in SUV from his home. Police need help finding him

Miami-Dade police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who left his home early Monday morning in an SUV and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Juan Valasquez Jr. “may be in need of services.”

The teen left 15500 block of Southwest 147 Court at about 3:45 a.m. in a white 2015 Dodge Journey with the license tag HJCH61.

Juan is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and braces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

