14-year-old boy, unidentified male injured in separate Baltimore shootings, police say

A 14-year-old boy and an unidentified male were injured Saturday afternoon in separate shootings in Baltimore, city police said.

The boy was shot in the left leg and taken taken to a hospital. Police described his injury as non life-threatening.

News of the teen being shot in Baltimore comes about two weeks after six children were gunned down in 48 hours.

In response to an alert on the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system Saturday, Baltimore officers responded around 1:41 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. Lafayette Ave., police said.

Police said the officers found the boy with a gunshot wound, prompting detectives with the department’s Eastern District Station to investigate.

Witnesses to the shooting in the city’s Broadway East neighborhood told police they saw a gray Hyundai fleeing north on Chester Street, according to the department.

Police said they encouraged anybody with information to call detectives at 410-396-2433.

About an hour before, police responded to a shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

A ShotSpotter alert around 12:25 p.m. drew officers to the 2000 block of Division St., police said.

Near the crossover between the city’s Druid Heights and Uptown neighborhoods, they found an unidentified male who’d been shot in the upper thigh, police said. He was taken to a hospital and police said his injury was not life-threatening.

Police said the male who’d been shot wasn’t “cooperating with officers.”

The department encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2411.

People who know about either of the shootings can also dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.