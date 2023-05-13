A 14-year-old boy used his slingshot to fight off someone trying to kidnap his 8-year-old sister, police say

The suspected kidnapper had head wounds, police say. Jason Edwards/Getty Images

A teen boy in Michigan fought off his sister's kidnapper with a slingshot, state police say.

The girl was looking for mushrooms in her backyard when a 17-year-old boy came out of the woods and grabbed her, according to police.

State troopers said they found the suspect at a nearby gas station with severe injuries from the slingshot.

A Michigan teen used his slingshot to fight off a would-be kidnapper that emerged from the woods and tried to snatch his 8-year-old sister, state police said.

Michigan State Police responded to the home in Alpena County, Michigan on Wednesday to a report of an attempted kidnapping, according to The Detroit News.

Michigan State Police did not immediately return Insider's request for comment Saturday.

According to the paper, police said the girl was "hunting for mushrooms" in her backyard when a 17-year-old boy came out of the woods, grabbed her, and covered her mouth.

The girl managed to break free from her attacker while her 14-year-old brother used his slingshot to hit him in the head and chest, police said, according to The Detroit News.

According to WPBN, a local NBC affiliate, state troopers said they found the suspect hiding at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries to his head and chest from the slingshot.

The 17-year-old was arraigned on Thursday and is being held in the Alpena County Jail on charges of attempted kidnapping and child enticement, attempted assault with great bodily harm, and one count of assault and battery, the outed reported.

State police have not released the name of the 17-year-old so Insider could not call his lawyer for comment.

A judge set the minor's bond at $150,000 and he is next expected in court on Wednesday, the Detroit News reported.

Read the original article on Insider