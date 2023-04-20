14-year-old boys accused of breaking into East Boston store, stealing cell phones and electronics

Two 14-year-old boys are accused of smashing the front windows of an East Boston store and stealing cell phones along with other electronics, according to Boston Police.

Officers responded to a breaking and entering at 201 Sumner St., the address of Celltronic Boston, a phone repair shop, and observed one of the front windows to be shattered with stones and broken glass on the ground.

Police said the business alarm did not activate when the suspects broke the glass.

Officers looked at the surveillance video and observed the two suspects take multiple cell phones from a wall display before they returned an hour later and broke the glass counter, and stole more cell phones. And then thirty minutes later the suspects returned and stole more cell phones and electronics.

After a search of the area officers located and arrested the two suspects and recovered 23 cell phones, and three electronic watches.

Both teens are charged with delinquent to wit, breaking and entering, and receiving stolen property.

Both are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

