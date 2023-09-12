14-year-old Broward student faces charge of attempted felony murder after cutting teacher

A 14-year-old boy who attends a Broward County school for students with disabilities was arrested Tuesday morning and faces one count of attempted felony murder, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office released few details Tuesday afternoon. Deputies and BSO Fire Rescue were called to Bright Horizons Center in Deerfield Beach shortly after 9 a.m. after the boy “cut a teacher with an object.”

School staff detained the boy at the campus, and deputies immediately began to give medical care to the teacher, the Sheriff’s Office said. Fire Rescue took the teacher to a hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The school was placed on a secure status which was lifted about 2:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was been taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Additional details were not released Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Bright Horizons Center is classified as an exceptional student education center under the state bureau that administers programs for disabled students. As of the 2022-23 year, just under 99% of the 148 students enrolled have disabilities.

One disabled male student has been referred to law enforcement between 2016 and this year, according to FDOE data. There have not been any arrests, the data shows.