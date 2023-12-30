14-year-old California boy arrested for violent murder of parents, lying about intruder

A 14-year-old California boy has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and seriously wounding his sister, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night.

The violent incident unfolded around 7:40 pm Wednesday at a home in the rural Fresno suburb of Miramonte. Officers said they responded to a 911 call from the boy, who claimed a man broke into their home with a gun and a knife, attacked his family, and fled in a silver pickup truck.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the boy’s parents dead and his 11-year-old sister badly wounded from “multiple weapons.”

His parents were later identified as father Lue Yang and mother Se Vang, both 37.

The young girl was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. She was previously listed in critical condition, though authorities say she’s expected to survive.

Another young boy, reportedly 7 years old, was also in the home but was not wounded in the attack.

After speaking with the 14-year-old, deputies said they found inconsistencies in his story.

“The evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” said Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni in a Friday press conference.

He did not confirm what weapons were used. Authorities were still searching the property for potential weapons on Friday.

“When individuals live in rural areas of Fresno County like up there in the mountains, those individuals tend to have weapons readily available, whether it be knives, firearms, things like that,” Zanoni added.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, was booked into juvenile detention. He’s been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

A motive for the attack has not been determined.