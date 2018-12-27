14-Year-Old California Girl Dies After Fall From Arizona's Horseshoe Bend Overlook

A teenage girl from California has died after falling from an overlook in Arizona, authorities say.

The 14-year-old girl was found dead about 700 feet below the Horseshoe Bend overlook, Coconino County sheriff’s officials told the Associated Press.

She was reported missing by her family from the area on Monday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the girl was visiting the scenic attraction from the San Jose area.

The teen’s body was spotted by an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter. Authorities were not able to get to the body to recover it until Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe the fall was an accident but are investigating her death.

Horseshoe Bend offers a horseshoe-shaped view of the Colorado river as it flows below red cliffs. According to the AP, the popular tourist destination does not have barriers.