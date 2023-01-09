14-year-old calls 911 as parents fight home intruder. The intruder was killed, cops say

As a husband and wife were trying to get a home intruder out of their kitchen, their 14-year-old child was upstairs calling for help, as heard in 911 calls released by an Ohio police department.

“They’re fighting with him right now?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“Yes,” the teen replied.

Before police arrived at the family’s home in Canton, the mother also called 911 to report her husband had stabbed the intruder.

“Hurry up, he’s bleeding,” she said. “He broke into my house and my husband had to stab him.”

She frantically explained to 911 that she and her husband were sitting on the couch when a man entered their house through the back door. She said it appeared he came from a hospital, shirtless and with “patches all over his chest.”

“Me and my husband were watching TV and he goes and grabs a knife from the kitchen sink and my husband takes it from him and my husband stabbed him,” the wife continued, adding that it was husband’s “only choice” after the intruder tried to stab him.

“My kids are freaking out,” she said as police were arriving. She was unsure if the man was still breathing.

Officers were called to her home at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, according to a news release from the Canton Police Department. They found a 44-year-old man on the kitchen floor who had been stabbed and was unresponsive.

The man from Alliance was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Before he was stabbed to death, he had entered a neighbor’s home through an unlocked back door, according to the news release and the neighbor’s 911 call. He confronted a woman in her upstairs bedroom before leaving.

“He was asking if I had a gun,” the woman told police in her 911 call. “He said he wanted to kill himself and he needed help but my husband got him to go out the front door.”

Her husband saw the shirtless man go toward another house, she said.

An investigation is ongoing, police said, and the findings will be presented to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Canton is about 60 miles south of Cleveland.

