14-year-old charged with killing cousin in botched drive-by shooting, Texas cops say

A 14-year-old accidentally shot and killed his cousin as the pair tried to orchestrate a drive-by shooting, Texas authorities say.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in northern Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. A group of teenagers walking to a bus stop to go to school are believed to have been the intended targets.

Gonzalez said the 18-year-old, identified as Jesus E. Zamores, was driving a Hyundai Sonata involved in the shooting. His 14-year-old cousin was a passenger in the vehicle.

On Zamores’ second time circling the block as shots were fired from their car, the Sonata crashed into a home, according to the sheriff. Zamores was discovered dead in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.

No one in the house was injured and there were no additional gunshot victims, Gonzalez said.

Witnesses saw someone — later identified as the 14-year-old cousin — flee from the car after the crash, authorities said. He was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 23, and charged with felony murder.

The 14-year-old was booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, the sheriff said.

Authorities did not release a motive for the drive-by shooting.

