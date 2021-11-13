14-year-old charged with murder in death of Manchester girl, 13

Nov. 13—MANCHESTER — Police on Friday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the June 18 death of a 13-year-old girl, charging him with murder and sexual assault.

Police said Tristen Martin of Manchester was charged on a warrant with felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor-illegal sexual contact.

Police said they released Martin's name, photo, and custody status in accordance with a state law requiring the release of that information for any child that committed a class A felony.

Police responded to 40 Olcott St., an apartment building, at 8:40 a.m. June 18 for a report of an unresponsive juvenile female. The girl, who was deceased, was subsequently identified as Zaniya Wright, 13, a student at Illing Middle School.

Wright had been reported missing around 8:30 p.m. the night before she was found in a common area in the basement of the South Adams apartment complex, police said.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled she had been strangled.

Police said that detectives with the Police Department Investigative Services Unit had "diligently investigated this case" over the last five months.

Police on Friday did not provide information on how Martin was identified as a suspect or the circumstances of Wright's death.

Police and school officials had described Wright's death as a tragic situation in the days after her body was found.

"For all those who knew Zaniya both at school and in the community, this is a heartbreaking and incredibly sad day," Superintendent of Schools Matt Geary said the day after she was found.

According to Wright's obituary, she was born in Hartford and moved to Manchester when she was 3. Wright was a seventh-grader at Illing Middle School.

She "loved all things fashion and beauty-related," the obituary said, adding that she took gymnastics and looked forward to becoming a cheerleader.

Some of her former teachers remembered her fondly at a memorial service in July.

"Her smile is something that I will truly never forget," said Selina Santos, one of Wright's former teachers. "It made other people, including myself, want to smile, too."

Austin Mirmina is the Journal Inquirer's business reporter and also covers the town of Windsor.