14-year-old charged with murder after stepsister found dead near MI home, officials say

A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder after police found his stepsister dead near their Michigan home, news outlets report.

The girl, 10-year-old Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, was reported missing after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Michigan Live reported.

Saginaw police said they combed the neighborhood on the city’s east side and found the girl’s body later that day, in an abandoned, overgrown lot on the corner of South 12th and Annesley streets — the same block where she lived, the newspaper reported.

Investigators have not said how Turner-Moore was killed, according to WJRT. However, her 14-year-old stepbrother was arrested in connection to her death.

The teen was arraigned on Aug. 31 and charged with murder, WNEM reported. He will be tried as an adult.

McClatchy News reached out to the Saginaw Police Department and is awaiting response. Saginaw is located about 100 miles northwest of downtown Detroit.

