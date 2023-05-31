14-year-old charged in shooting death of man in north Charlotte

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-old who was killed last November in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Department detectives arrested a 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing Quantarrius Sturdivant at the intersection of Rachel Street and Franklin Avenue.

The teen has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and other charges. They have been taken to a juvenile detention facility.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

