14-year-old charged after shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park, Columbia police say

A 14-year-old male was arrested on multiple charges weeks after a female was shot at Frankie’s Fun Park, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The teen, whose name was not made public because of his age, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, police said Wednesday in a news release.

The victim, who was shot in the upper body, was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Columbia police officers at the scene of a shooting.

The shooting happened on March 13 at the Parkridge Drive amusement park, that’s near Exit 102 on Interstate 26 and the Harbison shopping district.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers began investigating the shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park and found the victim, according to police. Frankie’s is open until 10 p.m. on Mondays, according to the amusement park’s website.

Officers also spoke with several witnesses at the scene who said there was a fight between at least two groups moments before the shooting, according to the release. When the shooting occurred, patrons including several children ran for cover, police said.

Police said the shooter left Frankie’s after firing the weapon.

Along with interviewing witnesses, officers said they reviewed security footage and collected ballistic evidence from the amusement park to aid the investigation.

Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Task Force tracked down the teen, and he was initially held in the juvenile section of Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. There was no word if the teen has been released to the custody of a parent or guardian.

Officers are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, but police said they believe the female victim and male teen are familiar with each other.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident.

Frankie’s has an arcade, miniature golf, as well as a variety of rides among other interactive options and is a popular destination for children and family parties. It has other locations in South Carolina and North Carolina.