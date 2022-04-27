14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy arrested in Lily Peters homicide, ordered held on $1 million bail

CHIPPEWA FALLS - A 14-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters appeared by video in a courtroom Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held on $1 million bail.

The boy, who wasn’t publicly identified by police prior to the hearing and was identified only by his initials in court, appeared in court about 1 p.m. in Chippewa County, where Judge Benjamin Lane set the boy's bail while agreeing with prosecutors that the nature of the crime presented a threat to the community.

The boy's arrest was announced late Tuesday afternoon by Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm.

"The suspect was not a stranger," Kelm said during a news conference. "The suspect was known to the victim."

Police began to search for Lily on Sunday evening after her father reported she had not returned from a visit to her aunt’s house. A bicycle believed to belong to her was found later that night near a walking trail not far from the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.

Lily’s body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday in a wooded area near the walking trail.

Police had already received more than 200 tips about the case by Tuesday afternoon, Kelm said.

"These tips were critical to solving this case," he said.

Lily's death left many people in the community shaken, even as more details became known Tuesday. To show support for Lily's family and friends, volunteers tied purple ribbons to trees and lamps in the city's downtown, while her classmates created a memorial of flowers, stuffed animals and other items outside of her school.

