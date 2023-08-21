14-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Far North Fort Worth home, police say

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Far North Fort Worth on Sunday, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of Maddie Avenue around 4:20 p.m. to find the 14-year-old unconscious inside a home, police said in the release Monday.

Paramedics at the scene began performing emergency medical care and the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are still investigating and trying to identify suspects and determine if there was any connection between the shooter and the victim, according to the release.

Police have not described a motive for the shooting but said that authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no need for concern about public safety.

