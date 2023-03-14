14-year-old is dead, 39-year-old woman in critical after overnight Brockton shooting

BROCKTON — A young teenager is dead and a woman is seriously injured after an overnight shooting on Tribou Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced.

At around 1:55 a.m., Brockton Police officers responded to 93 Tribou St., where there had been a fatality of a 14-year-old boy, and a 39-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the district attorney, a suspect has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second homicide in Brockton this year, following the Dollar Tree shooting on Jan. 31.

This is a developing story.

Brewster Ambulance paramedics transport a person suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries from 93 Tribou St. to a hospital on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

'Book wars' in East Bridgewater?A parent complained about a library book. E. Bridgewater is going to keep it on the shelf.

Staff writer Namu Sampath can be reached at nsampath@enterprisenews.com, or you can follow her on Twitter @namusampath. Thank you, subscribers. You make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Brockton Enterprise.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton shooting: Teen dead, woman injured on Tribou Street