14-year-old is dead, 39-year-old woman in critical after overnight Brockton shooting
BROCKTON — A young teenager is dead and a woman is seriously injured after an overnight shooting on Tribou Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced.
At around 1:55 a.m., Brockton Police officers responded to 93 Tribou St., where there had been a fatality of a 14-year-old boy, and a 39-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to the district attorney, a suspect has been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second homicide in Brockton this year, following the Dollar Tree shooting on Jan. 31.
This is a developing story.
