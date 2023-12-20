14-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Springfield

Dec. 19—Family members told a 911 dispatcher on Sunday a 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun in a Springfield house.

The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed Tuesday morning that Richard Belle died Sunday after a shooting on the 300 block of Montgomery Avenue in Springfield around 3 p.m.

The Springfield Police Division on Tuesday afternoon provided a two-page incident report, requested by the Springfield News-Sun, that provided few details. It said a juvenile male was shot.

According to the incident report, paramedics told police the male child victim had died when they arrived at the home.

In a 911 call obtained by the News-Sun, a woman who said she was Belle's aunt told a dispatcher she did not know how the boy shot himself in the side of the head, but she did not see the gun anywhere.

The woman told the dispatcher the boy was bleeding from his head and nose, but breathing.

Paramedics arrived by the end of the 911 call, at which time Belle's aunt said the boy was still breathing.

The police incident report said: "There are unknown suspects at this time." Neither the report nor city official Tuesday clarified the statement.

Belle was not enrolled in the Springfield City School District, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.