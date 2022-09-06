14-year-old DeKalb middle schooler shot in the head, teen charged with his death

A DeKalb County teenager is dead and another is charged with his death.

Clarkston police say they were called to the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not identified the victim, but say he was a student at Freedom Middle School.

Investigators arrested 17-year-old Furahisha Apucu and charged him with involuntary manslaughter.

They say that this “was not a random act of violence.”

Apucu is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

