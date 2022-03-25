14-year-old dies after fall from amusement park ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida, a sheriff's office said.

Deputies received a 911 call and responded to ICON Park shortly after 11 p.m. where witnesses said someone had fallen from the Free Fall ride, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Tyre Sampson was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The teenager was visiting a friend's family in Florida from his home in Missouri, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference Friday.

"We can't imagine what they're going through," Mina said. "As a father with boys who go on rides and who frequent amusement parks a lot, you know, it's just a tragic situation."

The investigation into the death is ongoing, Mina said, but preliminary information indicates "it appears to be a terrible tragedy." He said the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs is investigating the safety of the ride.

Passengers on the ride appeared to ask about a seat restraint before someone is seen falling from the ride, according to video aired by NBC’s “Today” show Friday. Mina said authorities are aware of a video and have flagged it.

The Orlando FreeFall ride is shown at ICON Park in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.

The ride opened in ICON Park in center of Orlando's Entertainment District late last year, making it the "world's tallest free-standing drop tower," according to a January release from the park. Thirty riders at the time can rise to the top, tilt forward and then free fall nearly 400 at speeds reaching over 75 mph.

The park is scheduled to open Friday, officials said. But the ride will be closed indefinitely, said John Stine, spokesperson for the Slingshot Group of Companies, which owns and operates the ride. Stine said there have been no other safety issues with the ride since it opened.

"Needless to say we are devastated," Stine said. "Our hearts go out this young man's family, and we are cooperating with the Orange County Sheriff's Department and other local agency's ongoing investigations which I cannot comment on any further at this time."

