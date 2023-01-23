Police: Second teen dies after North Nashville shooting

A 14-year-old Nashville boy died Friday, days after he was shot at a North Nashville baseball field, police said.

Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He was the second victim to succumb to injuries sustained in the shooting, which occurred in the field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

Michael Adams, 19, died Jan. 16.

Adams was found dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive when officers responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Hall was found a short time later on a nearby baseball field. There were shell casings found near his body.

Police believe Adams was running away when he was shot and then collapsed in the yard, according to a news release from MNPD.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police: Second teen dies after shooting near baseball field