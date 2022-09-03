14-year-old dies from gunshot in Mishawaka house

MISHAWAKA ― A 14-year-old died after he was shot Friday night in a home in the 600 block of Locust Street, just north of Mishawaka Avenue.

Police responded about 7 p.m. and found the teenager inside the house with a gunshot wound, according to a Mishawaka Police Department press release. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The home is about three blocks north of Central Park.

Police hadn't released the youth’s name Saturday morning. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday in Kalamazoo.

Police were conducting interviews Friday, and the city’s Major Crime Unit is investigating. They ask that anyone with information about the incident to call the city’s detective bureau at 574-258-1684.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka Police investigating after 14-year-old dies from gunshot