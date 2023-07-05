14-year-old dies, six others injured in Salisbury mass shooing at block party

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Salisbury mass shooting in which a 14-year-old was killed and seven total people were shot.

On Saturday, July 5, 2023, shortly after midnight, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to Chippewa Boulevard in the area of Kiowa Avenue in Salisbury for the reported shooting.

During the investigation, it was determined that seven individuals were shot during a block party at this location. One of the victims in this incident, a 14-year-old boy from Salisbury, died of his gunshot wounds after being transported to TidalHealth. The other six individuals were all being treated at TidalHealth, and it is believed none of the others suffered life-threatening wounds.

This is an active investigation and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4890. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 to share information anonymously.

