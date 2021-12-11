14-year old driver crashes into a building causing extensive damage in Waterbury

Police said a 14-year with a prior criminal record crashed a car into a building on Baldwin Street a early Saturday morning, injuring himself and causing extensive damage to the building.

The driver fled the scene, according to police, but was later found at St, Mary’s Hospital, where he was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested and charged with using a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission, operating a motor vehicle without a license, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

“It should be known that the juvenile offender had a previous arrest history and is known to WPD,” a police spokesman said.

The crash took place a 2:49 a.m.

The building was a multi-use property with a store at street level and apartments above.

The Waterbury building inspector’s office has coordinated the relocation of occupants in the property until it is determined that the property is safe for occupancy based upon the extensive damage caused to the building from the accident. There was no report of injury from any of the occupants in the building during this incident.