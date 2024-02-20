14-year-old driver fleeing police kills passenger in fiery crash, California cops say

A 14-year-old driver tried to evade officers and crashed, killing a passenger trapped when the vehicle burst into flames, California police reported.

A police officer tried to pull over a vehicle driving without headlights shortly after midnight Tuesday, Feb. 20, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told McClatchy News.

The driver, later revealed to be a 14-year-old girl, sped away, police said. The officer did not give chase, but the teen crashed trying to make a left turn.

The vehicle hit a building and burst into flames, police said.

Officers pulled the 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger from the burning wreck, police told KTTV. But another passenger trapped in the back seat died.

The crashed vehicle had been reported as stolen, police told KCAL.

The driver and surviving passenger were taken to a hospital, police said. The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

“There are some families that are going to be suffering as a result of this. It’s absolutely terrible,” Capt. Jeff Hollis told KTLA.

