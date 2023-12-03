14-year-old driver loses control, sending SUV full of teens sliding off cliff, cops say

Four teenagers were injured when a 14-year-old driver lost control of an SUV, causing it to slide off a cliff in North Dakota, according to officials.

The Ford Escape was traveling at a high rate of speed just north of Mandan at 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 1, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officials said the driver went over railroad tracks and lost control of the SUV. The vehicle then went through a barbed wire fence and slid about 50 feet down a cliff, toward the Missouri River, highway patrol said.

The SUV overturned on the way down, before coming to a rest on the shoreline, officials said.

Four teenagers were inside the vehicle, a 15-year-old, two 16-year-olds and the 14-year-old driver. None were wearing a seat belt, officials said.

One 16-year-old had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital, the release said. The other teens were able to walk up the stairway, and two were taken to a hospital. The other teen was “released to a parent.”

Mandan is about 6 miles northwest of Bismarck.

